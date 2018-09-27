Albany Tech introduces new programs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wednesday, Albany Technical College held its ‘State of the College’ address.
Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker enthusiastically addressed students and staff about a few new programs coming to the campus this year.
He said he believes that in order for Albany Tech to advance and get to the next level, they needed to adjust and add more programs.
Two of the new programs coming are Engineering Graphics and 3D printing.
He said he is excited to get these new programs in place for current and incoming students.
“Drafting into engineer graphics, because that's more of what is needed. 3D printing more too, as opposed to actual blue print drawings. Those things are the changes that you have to make at a technical college to remain relevant,” says Parker.
