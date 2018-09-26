CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - "You just don’t attack someone or their way of living.”
Those are the words of Debbie Spence, the owner of the Main Street Restaurant in Camilla, after she claims a former employee posted photos posing with kittens in the kitchen after that employee was fired.
Now Spence's business is hurting, and she wants the public to know she is doing everything she can to help her restaurant.
“I have had the building inspectors come down here this morning, and we passed that. The health inspector came and we made an 81, that’s not a great score, but it’s not a bad score, not when you’re caught off guard like that. We are under code and doing the best we can," said Spence.
Spence said she was supposed to cater food Tuesday morning and the business canceled on her.
“I had a job where I was going to make $1,200 and when they saw the news clip and they did not see Facebook, because at the time, it had been taken off for reasons we won’t get into. They canceled on me and said they just couldn’t do it with all this going on," explained Spence.
Spence said that she has never had any major complaints with her restaurant or staff and she wants the community to know that.
“The customers who know me, know this is a good restaurant and place to come and eat. I have very few complaints. I don’t have anyone who comes in and says, ‘Hey the food is bad,’ or anything. They talk about how good it is. People come back everyday to eat lunch with us," said Spence.
Spence did file a police report against the former employee, but she said she has thought long and hard on pressing charges and has decided not to.
