VSU heating up as they head further into conference play

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State football team is ablaze.
Through 5 games, they’re undefeated and have earned the 13th ranking in the nation.
The Blazers are attracting national attention and both the offense and defense are topping the charts in the GSC.
The Blazers are undefeated and on a four-game winning streak as they head into week five of the regular season.
Ranked at number 13 in the nation for division two, leading the conference in almost every aspect, and being undefeated is obviously a nice feeling.
But for the Blazers, they're thinking about anything other than, the next snap.
“That’s all I’m worried about right now is putting together another week of practice," said VSU head football coach Kerwin Bell. "Seeing how our team grows from last week and how we handle on the road again.”
The goal is simple, win the game in front.
But these Blazers know that it's nice to see the hard work, paying off.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to come out here at practice and put in the hard work,” said senior defensive back Raymond Palmer, “dedication, day after day, practice after practice. Then on Saturday’s, you know it really revels itself throughout the game.”
Valdosta State wanted to make it clear that they aren't the same Blazers who went 5-4 last season and missed the playoffs.
So far, the Blazers have proven just that.
The opportunity to see their team succeed on both sides of the ball is nice.
And It truly makes it feel like a team victory.
“Everything we’ve been working for and working towards this summer and we’ve been working together as a team these past few years," said redshirt Sophomore quarterback Rogan Wells. "It just feels really nice to be recognized for that. We just got to keep going though. We can’t just slow down we gotta keep rising up.”
“As Valdosta State looks to continue their tear on the GSC, both Bell and the Blazers look to keep the playoffs in their sights.”
