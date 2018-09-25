UPDATE: Columbus pastor wanted for child molestation, sodomy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A pastor in Columbus is wanted by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit for sex crimes involving minors.
Christopher Daron Smith, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, sodomy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to police, Smith is the pastor of Word of Truth Outreach Ministries on Cusseta Avenue.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
