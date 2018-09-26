Unsettled pattern returns

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Another unseasonably warm day in the 90s with isolated showers and thunderstorms across portions of SWGA. Thunderstorms have diminished while rain continues north in areas along the AL/GA line Tuesday evening. Otherwise, fair with warm 70s and patchy fog Wednesday morning. As moisture increases, rain becomes likely the next two days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring about 1/2 inch to an inch. Meantime above average temperatures continue with highs low 90s and lows low 70s until next week. Slightly lower by a few degrees as highs drop into the upper 80s and lows upper 60s around 70.