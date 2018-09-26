Thomasville city manager finalists revealed

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - The City of Thomasville can finally catch its breath because the finalists for the city manager position have been revealed.
Monday night in a city council meeting the council revealed the names of the three finalists as they look forward to the next round of interviews.
It hadn’t even been a full day yet and Thomasville Councilman Jay Flowers told WALB he’d already received a handfull of calls from the community trying to get more information about the city manager finalists, and when they’ll get to meet them.
Mayor Greg Hobbs said at this time, no date has been scheduled for the second round of interviews.
However, during those interviews, Hobbs said that it’s important that the council is “fair and honest” with the candidates and themselves so they can recruit the best person for the job.
Flowers said he’s ready for this change.
“The city is ready. The city needs more guidance, Kha [McDonald, interim city manger] has done an awesome job, but it’ll be nice to have that new person who has that responsibility moving forward. Select them, let them get themselves prepared and be ready to go," said Flowers.
The three candidates are Alan Carson, Ron Rabun and Suzanne Sherman. They’re still looking at the month of November to name one of them as the new city manager.
It has not yet been determined when the city will host a meet and greet with the candidates and community.
