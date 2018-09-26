Rain and storms likely a few days

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Another unseasonably warm day in the 90s with isolated showers and thunderstorms across portions of SWGA Tuesday. Otherwise, fair with warm 70s and patchy fog Wednesday morning. As moisture increases, rain becomes likely the next two days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring about 1/2 inch to an inch. Meantime above average temperatures continue with highs low 90s and lows low 70s until next week. Slightly lower by a few degrees as highs drop into the upper 80s and lows upper 60s around 70.
Rain chances drop a bit from scattered to isolated through the weekend into next week.
In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather off the Carolina coast remains disorganized. There’s a 50% chance that it could become a tropical depression. Whether is does or not scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely impact the coast with dangerous surf and rip currents.
