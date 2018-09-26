One shot during attempted armed robbery in Americus

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Police in Americus are searching for two gunmen who shot a Dollar General employee during an attempted armed robbery late Tuesday night.
It happened at the store on Adderton Street.
WALB News 10′s Ashley Bohle is in Americus working to learn more information for Today in Georgia.
Police say two masked men held up the store around 11 Tuesday night and at some point the store manager was shot.
Police haven’t released the victim’s name or the extent of his injuries but we know he was taken to the hospital.
Officers searched for the gunmen who got away. It’s not clear if they got away with any money because police are calling this an attempted robbery
When WALB arrived on scene, we saw the front glass door was busted out. It’s not clear how the glass was shattered, whether that’s how the gunmen got in or out of the store or if it was the result of gunfire.
