10-minute search nets 2.63-carat diamond

MURFREESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It took a woman about 10 minutes to find a diamond weighing nearly three carats.
The 71-year-old retiree from Aurora, Colorado, found a 2.63-carat white diamond during a visit to Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told park officials she and her husband, son, grandson, and granddaughter had been searching for about 10 minutes when she made the discovery.
“I was using a rock to scrape the dirt but don’t know if I uncovered the diamond with it or not,” she said. “It was just lying on the surface.”
She found the gem between the East Drain and North Wash Pavilion.
At first, she thought it was just a piece of glass. Fortunately, she gave it to her son to put in his pocket.
The family continued searching for another hour, a press release from the park stated, before they went to have their findings identified by park staff.
According to officials, it’s the largest diamond found at the park so far this year.
The woman named the diamond Lichtenfels, the name of her hometown in Germany. The word means “a rock between two lights.” The finder’s son, according to the release, said she was standing between her grandchildren when she found the diamond.
“She wouldn’t have come to the park if it weren’t for her grandkids,” he said. “They’re her two points of light.”
