MCLB hosts annual Preparedness Fair

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Officials at the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) are doing their best to make sure everyone is prepared in case of a natural disaster.
MCLB hosted its annual Preparedness Fair on base Tuesday to raise awareness and educate military personnel and civilians on being proactive.
“So, having each citizen, prepared to support themselves is what’s most important because when you call 911, they might not be able to get there right away and you’re on your own. Communities coming together, being more resilient, relying on each other, can help first responders be able to help those most in need,” said Steven Dancer, MCLB manager.
MCLB resources on the base and other community partners, such as the American Red Cross, the Public Health Department and the game warden.
