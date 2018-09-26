Lee County Fire & EMS to get new ambulances

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Lee County Fire & Emergency Services are getting two new ambulances to provide better emergency response for the fast growing population in Lee County.
The Board of Commissioners voted to go ahead and purchase one new ambulance out of SPLOST VI tax funds.
Chief David Forrester said some of the county’s ambulances date back to 2003 and the new equipment is a necessity.
“The commissioners have been extremely helpful in getting us the equipment we need to better serve Lee County,” said Forrester.
Commissioners also advised Forrester to make a plan for regular purchases to make sure first responders have their equipment up to date.
