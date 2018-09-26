Lee Co. to stop road projects to build road to LCMC

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Lee county’s leaders have halted all road improvements for the next 12 months to focus on building roads for the Lee County Medical Center.
The Grand Island site is cleared off so now developers and construction crews are ready to break ground very soon.
Lee County commissioners decided to halt all other road improvements because they believe the road to the hospital is the top priority right now.
Also, with the upcoming November election and T-SPLOST on the ballot, officials hope the residents will vote to implement T-SPLOST taxes, which can be used to fix those roads they decided to drop for now.
“We are hoping that that T-SPLOST passes and that will give us money to put toward our roads to help resurface and help build roads with that money,” said Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk.
This is being funded by LMIG money from the state which is approximately $575,000, making the total road project for the grand island roads around $2 million.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.