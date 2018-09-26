Lady Rams show improvement, but fall in home opener

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany State volleyball suffered its 9th straight loss to start the season at the hands of Auburn-Montgomery (25-8, 25-19, 27-25).
The Lady Warhawks swept the Lady Rams in straight sets in ASU’s Tuesday home opener at HPER gymnasium.
While ASU couldn’t pick up win No. 1 under Verniece Graham, they’d improve as the sets persisted.
The Lady Rams will look to carry that momentum into Thursday when they host the SIAC Crossover Tournament. There will be dozens of matches from Thursday through Saturday.
The first match for ASU will be Thursday at 11 a.m. vs. Lane College.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.