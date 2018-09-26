Jim Beck heads to Albany to promote better healthcare

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Allowing hospital systems to insure patients themselves is one consideration the Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner is talking about to lower health care costs.
Jim Beck met with health insurance underwriters and agents in Albany Tuesday as he campaigns across the state.
The Chief of Staff for outgoing Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, Beck said he is meeting with professionals to look for solutions to Georgia’s health care challenge.
“Now let’s be honest, it’s a challenge. It’s expensive and it’s not always available. And it’s certainly not available where you want it at the price point you need it for your family,” said Beck.
Beck explained he is on what he calls his “Red Pickup Truck Tour” and has already traveled 6,000 miles campaigning for Insurance Commissioner.
He is opposed by Janice Laws in the November Election.
