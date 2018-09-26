Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by this afternoon into the evening. Highs reach the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 before the rain arrives. Good chances of rain will again arrive Thursday afternoon, more scattered activity is expected Friday and few Saturday. Highs top off near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. A slight up tick of rain chances arrive Sunday. A weak back door cold front dries us out by mid week and drops temperatures 3 to 5 degrees.