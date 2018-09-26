FAMU recruits in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Students and staff of Florida A & M University brought a little bit of FAMU to Albany.
School leaders are looking to recruit in Albany.
The FAMU Presidential tour stopped by the Albany High School Complex to put on a show for the Juniors and Seniors.
The event included a majors fair, a performance about FAMU history, and speeches from school officials.
Alumni Affairs Director Carmen Cummings says that they have die hard alumni in Albany, so they were asked to come as a part of a new partnership with Dougherty County School System.
“So that’s why we’re here, to spread the news of what’s available down in Tallahassee.,” said Cummings.
The performance at the event was by students who attend Florida A & M, who tied in university history with popular music.
