Dougherty Co. School System works on ways to help homeless students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There are more than 700 students that are classified as homeless in the Dougherty County School System.
DCSS is coming up with ways to help those students in need.
The school district said that most students are embarrassed that they need help, but DCSS wants them to know that they can talk to social workers or teachers in the school and get help privately.
Marion Stevens, the lead social worker for DCSS, said they have their teachers trained to look for students who might come from a homeless background.
“Teachers, if they notice there is a change in their attendance, their clothing, then they notify our front office who notify the social worker that is assigned to that school so we can do an investigation," explained Stevens.
Stevens said they are currently trying to come up with a way to get food to those students in need.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.