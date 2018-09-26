City of Blakely requests assets from Early Co.

EARLY CO., GA (WALB) - Early County is planning its separation from the City of Blakely, following the acceptance of a letter stating that the city is moving forward with ending their inter-government agreement and requesting assets.
This is requesting 40 percent of their joint assets, following the termination of the agreement between the two government systems combined law enforcement agencies.
Recently, the longstanding agreement between the city and county ended.
The City of Blakely is planning to start its own city police force, following a letter sent to withdraw their funding and involvement.
“It left our county hostage, while endangering the safety of our citizens and livelihoods of our first responders, instead of giving the county ample amount of time to deal with the fiasco they created. The city wants all their assets and want to cut budgeting by November 30 of 2018," said Jeffrey Hayes, an Early County commissioner.
According to Hayes, the assets will include cars, guns among others.
Hayes also said that before all of this, the commissioners considered researching merging the entire government.
Currently, Hayes said the county is trying to make the numbers work to do what is best for their residents.
Tommy Coleman, City of Blakely attorney, said Early County knew about the plan to move forward with ending the agreement.
The city stands by the comments originally made by the Blakely mayor, Coleman said.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.