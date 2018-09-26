Caterpillar building in Thomasville to get new tenant

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A new company is coming to the City of Thomasville, creating hundreds of jobs and investing millions of dollars into the city over the next several years.
A New York industry recently made a verbal commitment to relocate its whole operation to Thomasville.
Specifically, to the Caterpillar building on U.S. 319, which has been vacated since January of 2017.
The name of the company won’t be revealed until later, but Shelly Zorn with the Payroll Development Authority said they make magazines for firearms.
“If we help someone create one job, five jobs, 10 jobs, that has a huge impact on a smaller rural community. And, so this is a very large announcement. Probably the largest in Thomas County in 20 years," said Zorn.
They also make medical tooling, and that diversity attracted Zorn to the company. And since Georgia is a gun friendly state with a focus on outdoor living, Zorn said the family-owned company found Thomasville to be a perfect fit.
“The south, Thomasville, is very gun friendly, we understand the importance of safety and understand responsible gun ownership. So, that was very appealing to them,” said Zorn.
Starting in 2019, and over the course of the next three to four years, ‘Project Ridder’, the code name for the company will be transitioning from Long Island to Thomasville, Training employees in the process.
“It’ll be a process. They’ll bring down one line at a time, and bring it down in phases. But, they have committed to bringing down their whole operation here to Thomasville and their corporate office as well,” said Zorn.
Project Ridder will create around 230 jobs and since Zorn revealed this information, she said she already received multiple resumes.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.