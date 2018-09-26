BioBlitz comes to Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State University and Moody Air Force Base are teaming up to host an event for anyone interested in science.
BioBlitz will begin Friday, September 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grassy Pond.
According to the planners, the event is an opportunity for community members to work alongside experts to find and identify as many species as possible at Grassy Pond Road in Lake Park, Georgia.
“We’ll be using ultrasonic devices to listen to bats. We’re going to be listening to birds that are flying overhead at night. We’ll be using light sources to look for eye shines of animals. We’re going to be collecting insects with lights and identifying those as well," said Organizer Emily Cantowine.
This is the first BioBlitz event in Lowndes County, but it is common worldwide.
The event will continue Saturday, September 29 at the same place, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It will include a variety of children’s activities, beginning at 10 a.m. with face painting, animal balloons, origami and a bounce house.
