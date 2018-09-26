Bee hive with over 40,000 bees removed from Albany backyard

Taking the bee hive down that had over 40,000 bees in it. (Source: WALB)
By Madison McClung | September 25, 2018 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 9:39 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany women got a surprise in her backyard when she came home on Tuesday.

The house was located on West Cliff Court, where Vivian Phillips called about a massive bee hive behind her house.

I am at a house in Albany where a Bee Hive with over 40,000 bees are being removed. 😳🐝

Posted by Madison McClung WALB on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Phillips said that she saw her neighborhood kids throwing rocks at the hive and that caused her to get someone out to her house fast to get the hive removed, before someone got hurt.

The bee hive is now removed and there were over 40,000 bees inside.

