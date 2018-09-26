Bee hive with over 40,000 bees removed from Albany backyard

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany women got a surprise in her backyard when she came home on Tuesday.
The house was located on West Cliff Court, where Vivian Phillips called about a massive bee hive behind her house.
Phillips said that she saw her neighborhood kids throwing rocks at the hive and that caused her to get someone out to her house fast to get the hive removed, before someone got hurt.
The bee hive is now removed and there were over 40,000 bees inside.
