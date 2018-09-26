Beat the streetz and trophy company presenting boxing tournament in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Haven Brady has helping the Albany community youth through boxing for the past few years.
Now, Beat the streetz boxing and trophy company are presenting the first annual put down the guns and pick up the gloves boxing tournament this Saturday.
The tournament will host 30 bouts.
Featuring boxers from Tennessee, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Missouri.
Even featuring a national match-up in the 119 weight class, between #16 Haven "hit man" Brady Jr. and #2 Micheal "man man" Dawson Jr.
All hoping for the opportunity of raising the belt above their heads at the end of the tournament.
This tournament is looking to help make a difference in the streets of Albany.
All the proceeds will go back to the community and to the Beat the streetz boxing gym.
Jay Sharpe is one of the men fundraising and entering this tournament and says this is a great chance for the community to get involved.
“It was an opportunity for me to test myself," said Sharpe. "But also for me to help raise awareness for all the good this gym does for this community. I wanted to get people out here who may be intrigued by seeing this old guy get in the ring and fight, to see what this gym is all about.”
The tournament will begin with weigh-ins at 9 and then the bouts will begin at 1 P.M. at the Nelson Tift building off of West Broad Avenue.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.