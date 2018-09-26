Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title, win 100th

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez had season-ending surgery Tuesday on his troublesome right index finger and is expected to be ready for spring training. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Steven Shin. The Blue Jays did not disclose the specifics of the surgery or say what it was intended to repair. Sanchez went 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA in 20 starts, including a 1-1 record and 6.04 ERA in five starts after returning from a 54-game absence. Sanchez was hurt hours before a June 21 start at the Los Angeles Angels when his finger got caught in a suitcase. ... INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (strained left hamstring) will miss the rest of the season. Gurriel was injured running out a ground ball in the first inning Monday.