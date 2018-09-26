Ashley Lewis, far from finished, broke VSU soccer record

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Ashley Lewis wrote her name in stone at Valdosta State.
She now holds the all-time record for most career goals in VSU Women’s soccer history.
By the way, she’s only a Junior.
Lewis took the record after scoring her 15 goal in her career this past Friday after scoring 2 goals against Spring Hill College.
Lewis says she thinks of this more as a team victory then a personnel achievement.
“Every goal comes from a teammate,” said Lewis Tuesday. “So, I think, moving forward, we can all score goals. Hopefully I’ll score more goals.”
The Blazers will face off against Alabama-Huntsville on Friday at 7 p.m.
