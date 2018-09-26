Albany Area YMCA to hold Parent’s Night

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA health experts said parents need a night out, without their children, for some adult time and Friday will provide the child care so they can take advantage.
Friday night, the Albany Area YMCA is hosting parent’s night out.
For a $12 fee you can drop your kids off from 6 to 8:30.
Officials with the YMCA said they want to give parents a few hours to themselves and also provide a safe fun place for their kids to play!
“It’s very important for them to have a place where they can hang out indoors and safe, that’s not out on the streets or anything like that," said Chris Hobson, Childcare Director.
The program is offered for kids from 5 to 14.
Registration will be available at the door.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.