Water festival ‘rains’ knowledge

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An innovative and hands-on water festival is taking learning outside the classroom.
More than 700 Dougherty County elementary students learned from different exhibits, like water waste and conservation, irrigation and aquatic animals.
One Lake Park third grader said he’s excited to take in all the workshops on his first time at the water festival.
Jack Strother enjoyed learning how one insect can use water to reproduce.
“My favorite part is the mosquito part over there.We talked about it and how they lay their eggs. Like they can either lay them single or in a raft,” said Strother.
WALB’s Yolanda Amadeo also taught students about the weather.
This year marks Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful’s fourteenth year planning the educational event.
Wednesday is the final day of the festival.
