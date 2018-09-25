Water festival ‘rains’ knowledge

Yolanda Amadeo presents to elementary students about weather (Source: WALB)
By Ashley Bohle | September 25, 2018 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 11:58 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An innovative and hands-on water festival is taking learning outside the classroom.

Students learn about animals interacting and living in the water (Source: WALB)
More than 700 Dougherty County elementary students learned from different exhibits, like water waste and conservation, irrigation and aquatic animals.

One Lake Park third grader said he’s excited to take in all the workshops on his first time at the water festival.

Jack Strother enjoyed learning how one insect can use water to reproduce.

Jack Strother, 3rd grade Lake Park Elementary student (Source: WALB)
“My favorite part is the mosquito part over there.We talked about it and how they lay their eggs. Like they can either lay them single or in a raft,” said Strother.

WALB’s Yolanda Amadeo also taught students about the weather.

Long day but a great day! 2018 Water Festival underway with Dougherty Co 3rd graders!

This year marks Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful’s fourteenth year planning the educational event.

Presenter shows owl to students (Source: WALB)
Wednesday is the final day of the festival.

