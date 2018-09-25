Waitr App to bring 100 new jobs to Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A new app food delivery service is coming to Albany and it’s bringing 100 new jobs with it.
The app called Waitr announced it will launch in Albany Thursday.
It will bring 100 jobs in the form of delivery drivers.
Austin’s Fire Grill was one of the first restaurants to partner with the app. General Manager James Cox told WALB this app will also create at least two new positions for Austin’s.
“It’s an app that allows our customers to order from their smart phone for both delivery and takeout,” said Cox.
The company that created Waitr believes the service will grow quickly in Albany, and many restaurants have already signed on with the service.
“Rather than just ordering a pizza online, they can go, ‘Well, I can get Austin’s,’ instead of settling for something maybe they didn’t really want,” said Cox.
Cox said it makes the process much easier for the customer and will add to the restaurant’s customer service.
“We’re expecting it to increase our customer base quite a bit as well as just increase the ability for our customers to order from us,” said Cox.
The company said they are bringing 100 jobs to Albany in the form of drivers and Cox explained they are even creating positions for the service.
“We’ve created additional spots that is two different shifts everyday to make sure we can facilitate all of the orders we get in the app,” said Cox.
Five other cities in Georgia, Columbus, Augusta, Macon, Savannah and Athens already have the service, all since the start of this year. Now we can add the Good Life City to the list.
The app will launch here in Albany on Thursday.
As part of the launch, use promo code ‘ALBANY’ for free delivery until October 7, 2018.
