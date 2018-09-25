VA report shows improvements at Vinson VA Medical Center

DUBLIN, GA (WALB) - A web-based report scorecard that measures, evaluates, and benchmarks quality and efficiency shows that the Carl Vinson VAMC made positive strides in the benchmarks, and is striving to continue progress.
Vinson improved both in SAIL star and VAMC hospital comparison rankings.
Compared with data from the same period a year ago, the July 2018 release of VA’s Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) report showed 103 (71 percent) VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) have improved in overall quality — with the largest gains seen in areas where there were VA-wide improvement initiatives, such as mortality, length of stay and avoidable adverse events. Seven (5 percent) VAMCs had a small decrease in quality.
“Our staff at Dublin VAMC strives to provide the best health care for our nation’s heroes every day,” said Interim Medical Center Director Dr. Connie Hampton. “Dublin VAMC was once ranked 128 out of 146 VA medical centers in the country and has significantly improved to 102. New data, including hospital rankings, will be released soon and we anticipate further improvement and sharing that information after it is released.”
Of the 15 medical centers placed under the Strategic Action for Transformation program (StAT), an initiative that monitors high-risk medical centers and mobilizes resources to assist the facilities, five medical centers are no longer considered high-risk, and 73 percent (11 medical centers) show meaningful improvements since being placed under StAT in January 2018.
The quarterly SAIL report, which has been released publicly since 2015, assesses 25 quality metrics and two efficiency and productivity metrics in areas such as death rate, complications and patient satisfaction, as well as overall efficiency and physician capacity at 146 VAMCs.
It is used as an internal learning tool for VA leaders and personnel to pinpoint and study VAMCs with high quality and efficiency scores, both within specific measured areas and overall. The data is also used to identify best practices and develop strategies to help troubled facilities improve.
