Thomasville city manager finalists named in Monday council meeting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Months of uncertainty regarding the Thomasville city manager position is finally coming to a close.
During Monday’s city council meeting, council members revealed the three finalists to the public.
This decision comes just days after the council reviewed the final five candidates.
After this lengthy process, council member Terry Scott said he’s surprised at how quickly they’ve been able to narrow down the search to three candidates, but said he’s very impressed with the candidates.
“Whoever it is, he or she would do a great job for the city of Thomasville. I think the citizens will be well pleased with the choice that we make tonight,” said Scott.
Scott said after the three finalists are named, the community will get the opportunity to meet and interact with them.
Then the candidates will go through a couple more rounds of interviews. After which, Scott said he hopes a new city manager will be named in November.
Thomasville has been without a permanent city manger for almost a year now, which is the first time in over 30 years after Steve Sykes resigned in December from that position.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.