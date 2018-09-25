Thomas Co., Thomasville lawmen sharpen sights in active shooter training

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - The Columbine school shooting was a tragic day in American history and it’s a constant reminder to law enforcement that you can never be too prepared.
Robert Sawyer, one of the instructors for Tuesday’s active shooter training in Thomasville, said not being ready for a day like that won’t happen again.
Thomas County and Thomasville law enforcement officers gained hands-on experience on how to diffuse those types of situations, whether at a school, house or restaurant.
Sawyer said Thomas County deputies and Thomasville police have minimal training in this field, so there’s been a learning curve in today’s exercises.
“We see some of these stresses that will hit them physiologically and physically, and emotionally," Sawyer said. “And you’ll see it affect them here in the training environment, as well. So, they actually get feedback from {them}selves as well as watching others they work with on what they need to do to improve that.”
Sawyer said it’s important that the officers and deputies not only receive the same training, but work together. If the day ever comes when there is an active shooter, Sawyer said, they’ll know how to efficiently work together to neutralize the situation, and save as many lives as possible.
This training will last until Sept. 28 to train as many officers as possible.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.