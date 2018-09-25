TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/24/18): Lowndes notches record-setting win over Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The most points ever scored collectively in a Winnersville Classic was 72.
That was shattered Friday night when Lowndes scored 71 alone in a win, earning them the high school football team of the week.
Lowndes took down cross town rival Valdosta 71-35 in hostile territory Friday night.
It was the 4th most points Lowndes has ever scored.
Vikings running back Travis Tisdale ran for over 400 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Randy McPherson raved about his play, as well as the offensive line’s efforts.
That eased the pressure for the rest of the team, and it propelled Lowndes to their 5th win of the season.
“I was very proud of the whole team, both sides of the ball offense, defense, special teams," said McPherson.
"It was a total team effort for sure. I still think we’ve got a long way to go to do what we want to do which is to win the region that’s our first goal. We’ve got a real good Ware County team coming right out here Friday night, so hopefully we can play better. If we play better this week than last week then who knows.”
The matchup with the Gators Friday is their last non-region game.
That’s an 8:00 kickoff Friday night in Martin Stadium.
