Suspect in Camilla shooting turns himself in

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Camilla police confirmed a suspect from an August shooting has turned himself in.
According to Tim Williamson with the Investigations Unit at the Camilla Police Department, Montavious Lewis turned himself in to the police Tuesday afternoon.
Police said warrants were issued for Lewis for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by minor in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting of DeMarcus Johnson.
Williamson said Lewis will be interviewed at the police department before being booked into the Mitchell County Jail.
