State school residents arrested after planning a ‘purge,’ injuring employees

Police were called when the four began damaging property and assaulting other residents and employees. The incident started in the parking lot when two of the four involved began damaging vehicles. They ran off and met up with the other two inside a building on the property. They began breaking furniture and destroying windows and other property in the building. One of them pulled the fire alarm. Employees that tried to stop the four were assaulted with a metal piece of window trim, by throwing a chair, and arming themselves with a 2x4.