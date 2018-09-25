Some units still unsafe at Frances Street Apartments

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Four of the 10 units at Frances Street Apartments remain unsafe for tenants after the city condemned the building Thursday, Sept. 20.
Over the weekend, the city’s “condemned” sign had been removed. The owner told WLOX News Now she hadn’t taken it down, nor had the city.
Code enforcement on Thursday told eight tenants they had to go due to safety reasons and possible theft of utilities. The property owner was given a list of things that needed to be repaired, including making sure each unit had working smoke detectors and covers over the switch boxes. The city also said the owner needed to pay water bills for each of the units.
“Everybody who’s in the business of renting property to someone else has an obligation to keep their properties up to code and to keep their tenants safe. Pay the bills, make sure your utilities are paid, smoke detectors are functioning and all those things that are required to live safely," said Lauri Ellen Smith with the City of Pascagoula.
Beginning Oct. 1 in Pascagoula, the city will implement new guidelines that each time a utility switches names in a rental property, code enforcement will inspect before a new tenant moves in. The city will also post a checklist for tenants.
If you suspect your landlord is doing something illegal or you feel unsafe, contact code enforcement and the police department.
