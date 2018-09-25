Radium Springs repairs finally underway

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Dougherty County finally has an answer to when repairs will be made to the Radium Springs area.
The area was devastated by last January's storms.
And now, over a year and a half later, Dougherty County can begin work on the project.
“It’s been a long wait back for a lot of our citizens down there,” said John Hayes, Dougherty County District 2 commissioner.
After over a year and half, the Radium Springs area will finally be seeing multi-million dollar repairs.
“We have set aside approximately $2 million for infrastructure improvements there,” said Hayes.
A project that has seen several delays.
“Because we need to expand right of way, which meant that we would have to get approval, get by in from some of the citizens to allow us to encroach on some of their properties,” Hayes said.
But, the construction process is now set to begin in just a few months.
“We’re approximately two months from getting started with the work that needs to get completed,” said Hayes.
Which includes immediately relocating power lines and poles along Skywater and Azalea Boulevards.
“These relocations have to be done before any improvements to the roads are done, so this is one of the first steps in moving towards a contract with a road constructor,” said Jeremy Brown, the Dougherty County Public Works engineering manager.
Dougherty County now has an agreement with Georgia Power to relocate the poles. Something that will allow the county to finally move forward with the Radium Springs storm repairs.
“Now is a good time to go ahead. We’re going to have to reconstruct the roads because of the damage that was caused, but it is a direct effect from the storm,” said Brown.
Once the power lines are moved, the whole road repairs project should take about six months to complete.
