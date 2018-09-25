PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/25/18): Ponder’s return swings momentum

LOGANSVILLE, GA (WALB) - There are big plays, and then there are the types of plays that swing the whole momentum of football games.
That’s exactly what happened in the winner of the play of the week from Friday night.
Colquitt County trailed Grayson on the road 14-3, and just before halftime Montavious Ponder returned a kickoff 98 yards for a Packers touchdown to close the gap to 4.
The Packers went on to win 26-14, and this electrifying return received over 600 votes on Facebook to earn the play of the week.
