One arrest made in Sumter YDC incident

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - One of the Sumter Youth Development Campus students involved in the student uprising nearly two weeks ago has been charged in connection with the incident.
Tavares Askew, 17, was charged with criminal interference with government property, and transferred to the Sumter County Jail until September 21.
The Department of Juvenile Justice says their investigation into the student uprising at the Sumter Youth Development Campus is ongoing and could take up to 30 days.
September 14, Juvenile Justice officials said a student snatched a set of keys from a detention officer at the Sumter YDC, and then led more than 20 students onto the facility’s roof.
Law enforcement officers surrounded the fence, and waited until the students came down.
The YDC was on lockdown.
