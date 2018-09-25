No water, no problem: Clever dog teaches himself to turn on faucet

A dog named Thunder knows how to take care of himself. He can get his own water.
By Ed Payne | September 25, 2018 at 12:09 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 12:09 PM

(RNN) – Thunder’s one smart dog.

If the brown and white hound needs a drink of water, he doesn’t need to beg or even go to his bowl. The sink will work just fine.

Thunder’s owner Ann Bock posted a video of Thunder’s skills on Facebook.

“This is my dog Thunder who taught himself how to turn on the faucet,” Bock said. “My other dog Stormy checking it out.”

Posted by Ann Bock on Monday, September 24, 2018

Thunder just stands on top of the toilet, uses his paws to turn the handle and licks.

His buddy, Stormy, makes a quick guest appearance without getting a drink.

Maybe there’s still water in the bowl.

