No major changes until midweek

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with unseasonably warm 90s and isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday. Over the next couple of days there’s a 50% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday then drier Friday into the weekend. Days remains warm in the low 90s while nights hold in the low to mid 70s.
In the tropics, there are two tropical disturbances that have a 50% chance of developing the next 5 days. One is the remnants of Tropical Storm Kirk in the central Atlantic. The other a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms 400 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC. Regardless of formation, this system will likely enhance rainfall across portions of Carolinas Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Check out the full Harvest Moon tonight. It’s the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox
