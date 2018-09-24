New Pelham city manager already making new plans

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - The new city manager for the city of Pelham has officially started his new role and already has plans to get the city on the right track.
Craig Bennett said it’s only been three weeks, but he’s already focusing on tackling key issues in the city.
Bennett started his role with the City of Pelham on September 10.
Bennett said since his start date, he’s been trying to tackle challenges like economic development, finances and more. He said economic development will be a priority within the coming weeks.
Bennett also said he is planning to be accessible to residents and integrated into the community to help bring about change.
“Economic development will be a priority. That was kind of stressed to me during the interview process. And hopefully we can incorporate that into our current comprehensive plan and we can try and come up with a better strategic vision for the city,” explained Bennett.
Bennett also said they will look at ways to keep residents in Pelham for years to come. He said he and his team will continue to work on a new strategic plan which will implement new things for the city.
