Man sentenced for killing woman on interstate

PERRY, GA (WALB) - A man who was found guilty in an accident that killed the wife of a Crisp County deputy last year has been sentenced.
Donn Smith, 30, was charged with 1st-degree vehicle homicide, hit and run, DUI, open container and reckless driving. His attorney said he will serve seven years in prison and five years on parole.
The judge sentenced Smith to 12 years in prison.
The sentencing was decided Tuesday afternoon after the judge heard statements from both families.
Marci Thompson, the wife of Sgt. Al Thompson was hit head-on by a drunk driver traveling in the wrong lane near the Houston County and Dooly County line in 2017.
WALB’s Marilyn Parker is following the story and we will update the story as more information becomes available.
