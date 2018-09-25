Grocery store could face charges for illegally dumping blue crabs in the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local Game Wardens from the Department of Natural Resources has been conducting an investigation regarding the dumping of blue crabs in the Chattahoochee River.
The officers interviewed the driver of a seafood truck belonging to Smart Grocery located off Manchester Expressway.
The driver admitted to dumping blue crabs and shrimp into the river on two separate instances. The owner of store had informed him to get rid of the dead crabs.
They could be facing a felony for illegal dumping. Game Wardens also did an inspection of the commercial licences for selling seafood at the store where several violations were found.
