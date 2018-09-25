Fresh Start Academy in enrollment period

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Fresh Start Academy is in the process of enrolling students for classes.
The academy recently moved into a new location because it was growing so fast that it needed a facility with more room.
Fresh Start Academy is for students who struggle in the classroom or need more one-on-one time with teachers.
The academy is currently in an enrollment period.
If you want to enroll, all you have to do is call (229) 438-7460 or visit the new location at 1520 Cordell Avenue, in the old Sylvandale Elementary school.
Patricia Jackson the director of Fresh Start Academy said it can really help students who have given up on school.
“Fresh Start Academy gives hope to students who didn’t believe that they would graduate and graduate on time. We want students to graduate on time. We want them to have a diploma, not a GED,” said Jackson.
Jackson said the students are excited to be in the new building, but are more excited about finally having a cafeteria.
