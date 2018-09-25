Fire-Dex takes over Darwood manufacturing, brings more jobs to Pelham

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - A new company is moving to Pelham, and it’s bringing new jobs to the area.
Officials with the Mitchell County Development Authority said Fire-Dex, a company who makes apparel for firemen, moved into the former Darwood Manufacturing plant.
Darwood once had over 400 employees, but downsized to 130 earlier this year.
Then, last summer, the owners decided to sell the facility, putting over 100 of the remaining jobs on the chopping block.
Now, Fire-Dex plans to hire some of them back.
“They’ve hired 60 employees since June you know, back of the original, the people who were let go, the people who were let go from Darwood," said Paige Gilchrist, the director of the Mitchell County Development Authority
Gilchrist said Fire-Dex hopes to bring back at least 100 of Darwood’s former employees by the end of the year.
