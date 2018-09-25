Douglas police searches for shooting suspect

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Friday, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Late Thursday morning, Douglas detectives told WALB that Sammy Reed, a convicted felon, may be in the Thomasville area, where he has friends. He is the registered owner of a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade, but they don’t know that he is driving that car.
Douglas police issued multiple felony warrants on Reed, 51, for the incident, which occurred on South Manila Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they believe Reed forced his way into the residence with a large caliber handgun and threatened to kill individuals at the residence.
The victim, a 40-year-old female, was in the bedroom asleep before Reed allegedly dragged her out and into a neighboring yard, according to DPD’s Facebook post.
As the victim struggled to get away, Reed allegedly shot her and then fled the scene. The victim was severely injured, and had to have surgery at a hospital in another city. She is listed as ‘stable.’
Reed is believed have made threats towards others and himself while evading arrest, Douglas police said.
Reed is also believed to be in possession of a firearm, which is illegal for a convicted felon, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600 or your local 911 center.
Information can also be shared to the Douglas Police Department’s Facebook page.
