Docs and Dinner to be held Tuesday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - For the second year, the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s Docs and Dinner is back Tuesday evening.
But it's already sold out.
Officials said this is part of an ongoing educational series, and it seems many in the community are looking for answers to questions.
Neurologist Dr. Marla Morgan is back again this year to answer questions that families, care givers, and anyone in the community may have about dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Officials with the SOWEGA Council on Aging explained this is a great opportunity for people to have a conversation with a professional about the hard topic and also network with people who are in the same situation.
“Questions that you forgot to ask or information gaps so this is really the best way to sit in the same room with an expert, ask the questions you need to ask and get the information you need," said Izzie Sadler, Executive Director.
The SOWEGA Council on Aging said they will continue their education series within the next few months covering other topics that interest the community.
