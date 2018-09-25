Countywide cleanup in Tift needs volunteers

TIFT CO., GA - County commissioners in Tift are coming together to clean up the streets in the county, but they said they need the community’s help.
On Saturday, September 29, a countywide clean up will start at 8 a.m. behind the Beulah Hill Baptist Church at 512 West 23rd Street.
Organizers said the more volunteers they have to help pick up unwanted items and trash along the roads, the cleaner the community will be.
WALB was told that if contacted ahead of time, volunteers will come to your home in the county and pick up the unwanted items you leave by the road.
They will not pick up tires and building materials.
“Tifton has a problem with litter and that is a passion for me, picking up litter. And I think it’s a passion for these guys as well. Beautification," said County Commissioner Melissa Hughes. "They are in construction and they’re property owners in our area, in our community, so they want to see it beautified as well.”
Hughes also said this is a great way to teach children in the community not to litter.
Students who volunteer with them Saturday can use those hours towards their college requirements.
To find out how to volunteer and schedule a pick up for Saturday, you can call (229) 326-0241.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.