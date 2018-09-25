Albany-Dougherty County 911 call center experiencing interruption

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany has announced that the Albany-Dougherty County 911 Emergency Communications Center is experiencing technical issues.
The city said that the center was notified by the AT&T Resolution Center that as of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, customers served by the Albany Main Georgia 911 router may not be able to process calls.
In the event someone in Albany or Dougherty County dials 911 and the call does not process, the city said you should call the non-emergency line at (229) 431-2132.
According to Albany officials, the interruption is because of a network event and there is currently no estimated time of repair.
The emergency communication center is receiving periodic updates on the status of the router from the AT&T 911 Resolution Center.
WALB will update this story as new information comes in.
