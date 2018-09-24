Undercover investigators exchanged food stamps for drugs, lap dances at Ohio strip club

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The liquor permit for an Ohio strip club has been revoked after investigators found they were able to purchase heroin and fentanyl, as well as lap dances, using food stamps benefits.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the liquor permit at Twenty Two Fifty, Inc., also known as Sharkey’s, was revoked by the state liquor control commission.
The investigation into the Dayton-area adult entertainment establishment started in May of 2017.
During the five-month investigation, undercover agents from the Ohio Liquor Control Commission exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances.
Criminal charges were filed against employees and customers on charges including drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, illegal sexual activity, and aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin.
The sting at Sharkey’s is the second food stamp and drug trafficking investigation this year at a Dayton adult entertainment establishment that resulted in a liquor permit revocation.
