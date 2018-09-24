Tifton Krystal restaurant opens to public

TIFTON, GA - Tifton’s Krystal restaurant reopened its doors on Monday.
The first restaurant was torn down in April and on Monday, people in the community flooded the road to get into the restaurant, and it was standing room only inside.
The million dollar project was the first of its kind in Georgia, giving easy access to customers and more space for its 65 employees to work.
Krystal representatives said that this new look is one that customers can appreciate.
“It’s very modern. We’ve made the drive through more efficient. We’ve made the utilities in the kitchen more efficient so that it’s easier to get people in and out of our drive through considering that is 70 percent of our business," said Nicole Echelard, the field marketing manager. "So really it’s just a new look, new feel, refresh and then just overall more efficient so we can get the food out, hot, fresh and fast for y’all.”
The restaurant will have an official grand opening and ribbon cutting on October 11 at 2 p.m.
Officials said they decided to push back the grand opening to allow the staff time to get familiar with the restaurant.
